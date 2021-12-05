EURENIUS, James Arthur



Age 76, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021, after a lengthy illness at his home with his beloved wife by his side. He was born on July 31, 1944, to the late George and Ruth Eurenius in Port Clinton, Ohio. In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his step-father, Herbert Gulau. He leaves behind his wife of 47 years,



Elizabeth (Gabel) Eurenius of Springfield, Ohio, and his sister, Patricia (Art) Thompson of Sun Prairie, WI. Jim was a graduate of Bowling Green State University and served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a car enthusiast and an avid Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes Fan. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cleveland Clinic in Jim's honor and expressions of sympathy are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



