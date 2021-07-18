EUBANKS, Catherine A.



Age 65, of Hamilton, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. Cathy was born in Hamilton on July 3, 1956, the daughter of Charles and Betty (Gable) Eubanks. She was an outstanding



mother and a one of a kind nurse. She worked as a nurse for many years at Mercy Hamilton Hospital, Fort Hamilton Hospital, and the Butler



County Juvenile Detention



Center. She is survived by her son, Ryan Smith; her bother, Thomas (Skye) Eubanks and her sister-in-law, Tawna Eubanks and niece Taylor (Seth) Bystrom. Catherine is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Allison M. Roberts, and her brother Richard Eubanks. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Online condolences will be available at



