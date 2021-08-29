ESTES, Jessie

ESTES (Wiseman),



Jesse Ann (Wiseman) Estes, 81, died 22 August 2021, at home in New Lebanon, with her children at her bedside. She was the loving wife of Jesse Brunner Estes rearing her family in Lewisburg, Ohio, with him. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents Nettie Willine (Powers) Giles and William Arrants Wiseman her brothers Glenn and JD Wiseman. Jessie was born in Sweetwater, Tennessee. She is survived by her daughter Stephanie Estes, son Geoffrey Estes, daughter Janice (Estes) Harris and her husband David Harris, her son Jesse B. Estes Junior and his wife Ruth (Parker) Estes. She is also survived by granddaughters Jill Summerville, Rachel Harris, Elizabeth (Harris) York and her husband Donald York, Amanda Estes, Kassidy Estes and grandsons Nathan Estes and his wife Patty (Pele) Estes and Christopher Harris and his wife Kristen Harris, great-grandchildren Colby Estes, Sophia Estes, William Harris and Nora York. She also leaves behind her close friend and sister-in-law Dewana Vance. She leaves many other special friends, nieces and nephews that were like brothers, sisters and children to her.



Jessie graduated from Sweetwater high school in Sweetwater, Tennessee, in 1957 and attended the Knoxville business college receiving a business certificate. She was a member of the Lewisburg United Methodist Church and was in charge of family activities when she was active. She also volunteered at Camp Miami, Circuit Rider and St. Joseph's Children's Center. She donated her body to Wright State for medical research in hopes of furthering their research to find a cure for cancer and a graveside service will be conducted when her work is done there. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the juvenile diabetes foundation or hospice of Dayton. The Dayton Daily News Published an article recently about her public service which can be viewed at the attached link:



https://www.daytondailynews.com/entertainment/lewisburg-woman-81-has-sewn-and-given-away-more-than-1500-masks/5SHK5Q65JRGJJAM37JOOZNHLJY/

