Estep , Shirley



Shirley Smith-Estep age 73 of Fairfield Township went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday November 29, 2023. She was born on November 25, 1950 in Hamilton the daughter of Phyllis and the late Harold Don Gabbard. Shirley was a member of the Fairfield Wesleyan Church. She was married to Randall L. Smith and he preceded her in death in 2001. She is survived by her mother Phyllis Gabbard; husband Doug Estep; three children Leesa (Chris) Blevins, Kimberly (Johnny) Hooker, and Brooke (Jonathan) Dykes; three step children Doug (Jillian) Estep Jr, April (Chris) Stuck, and Annette (Travis) Truman; thirteen grandchildren Haylee Blevins, Ashlee Hooker, Peyten Hooker, Emma Dykes, Lilly Dykes, Alivia Dykes, Emilie Harris, Skylar Blevins, Miryha Blevins, Ava Truman, Evan Stuck, Ryan Stuck, and Kory Estep; one great grandchild Brantley Holloway; five siblings Donna (Roger) Brooks, Pam (Dicky) Couch, Donnie (Theresa) Gabbard, Gary Gabbard, and Joe Gabbard. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Visitation will be on Monday December 4, 2023 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 5:00PM- 8:00PM. The funeral will be on Tuesday December 5, 2023 at Fairfield Wesleyan Church 4685 Anthony Wayne Ave Fairfield, 45014 at 12:00PM with Pastor Billy Bruns officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



