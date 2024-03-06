Estep, Linda Lee



age 78 of Ross, passed away at home on Monday, March 4, 2024. Linda was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 20, 1945 to Richard Tendam and Juanita Parsons. Linda graduated as president of the Honor Society and salutatorian of New Miami High School, class of 1963. On June 15, 1963, she married the love of her life, Kenneth Wayne Estep. To this union was born two children, Lynnette and Kenneth Jr. Linda was a dedicated executive secretary for 25 years at Ohio Casualty Insurance. She was an active member of Ross Community United Methodist Church and loved her church family very much. Linda was very patriotic and had a great love for America. Above all, Linda was a devoted wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma, who showered her family and friends with love. Linda is survived by her husband of 60 years, Wayne Estep; her children, Lynnette (David) Rheinfrank and Kenneth (MuHsiang) Estep Jr.; her grandchildren, Kyle (Emily) Rheinfrank , Aaron (Chelsea) Rheinfrank and Heather (Casey) Hays; her great-grandson, Eli Rheinfrank; her nephews, Patrick Tendam, Jeff Tendam and Adam Salter; her step-brother, Larry (Janet) Augspurger; and many dear friends and family. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Juanita (Jim) Parsons and Richard (Francis) Tendam; her siblings, Cathy Leichman and Richard Tendam. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2024 from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 1:30 PM with Pastor Chris Trumbull officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Ross Community United Methodist Church. www.browndawsonflick.com



