ESSMAN, Joann Bauer King



Was born April 21, 1930, and passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Bauer and Anna Gotzinger; two husbands, Richard King and Norman Essman; four sisters and one brother. Joann is



survived by her three daughters, Debra Cord (George Mikolai), Cynthia Collins (Randall), Lisa Hehemann (Andrew); her sister, Apollona Huckler; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Joann loved spending winters in Florida. She enjoyed dinner and happy hour with family. Her hobbies were golf and playing cards. She was a long-standing member of Delta Rho Gamma. Mass of



Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am Friday, October 22nd at St Joseph Church in Dayton. Burial will follow in



Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 9:30 am-10 at the Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or any charity of your choice. Arrangements by The Westbrock Funeral Home.

