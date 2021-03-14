X

ERWIN, Patricia

ajc.com

Obituaries | 8 hours ago

ERWIN, Patricia L.

"Patty"

Age 89, of Kettering, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Patty deeply loved her family and friends, and devoted her early life to caring for her children and

husband. After her children were raised, she worked for many years in her husband's

office as business manager and receptionist. Patty was an avid reader and loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. She enjoyed playing cards and especially her card club. In her younger years, Patty loved boating, fishing, and waterskiing. She will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her. Patty is preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Myrtle (Allen) Childers; siblings, Judge Naomi Harney, Mary Hall, and Elmer and Ty Childers. She is survived by her loving husband, Dr. William Erwin; daughter, Debbie (Tony) Reynoso; sons, Dr. Bill (Lee) Erwin, David (Barbara) Erwin, Steve (Claudia) Erwin, and Mark (Betty) Erwin; 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at


www.routsong.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.