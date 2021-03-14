ERWIN, Patricia L.



"Patty"



Age 89, of Kettering, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Patty deeply loved her family and friends, and devoted her early life to caring for her children and



husband. After her children were raised, she worked for many years in her husband's



office as business manager and receptionist. Patty was an avid reader and loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. She enjoyed playing cards and especially her card club. In her younger years, Patty loved boating, fishing, and waterskiing. She will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her. Patty is preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Myrtle (Allen) Childers; siblings, Judge Naomi Harney, Mary Hall, and Elmer and Ty Childers. She is survived by her loving husband, Dr. William Erwin; daughter, Debbie (Tony) Reynoso; sons, Dr. Bill (Lee) Erwin, David (Barbara) Erwin, Steve (Claudia) Erwin, and Mark (Betty) Erwin; 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at



www.routsong.com