ERVIN, William Joseph "Joe"



72, of Springfield, passed away in his home on Saturday afternoon, January 21, 2023. Joe was born in Springfield on December 18, 1950, the son of the late Vernon and Christine (Riano) Ervin. He began his career in facilities management with the H.S. Kissell Company and retired from Assurant in 2016. Joe loved golf, spending time with his many friends, raising horses and was a life-long Pittsburgh Steelers and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He Is survived by his children, Nicole Aston, William J. "Joe" Ervin II (Tristen) and Kasey Lopez; step-sons, Andrew Evans (Tina) and Matthew Evans; brothers, Jeffrey Ervin and James Ervin (Donna); and grandchildren, Marisa, Michael Lee, Dominic, Harley, Taylor, Jolie, Jack, Oden, Ava, Kaelyn, and Cordeliah. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023, in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clark County SPCA, 21 Walter St., Springfield, OH 45506. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



