ERVIN, JANET

ERVIN (Pearson), Janet



JANET (PEARSON) ERVIN, died peacefully on May 27, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on July 22, 1941, in Springfield, the daughter of the late, Don H. and Dorothea (Ackerman)



Pearson. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1959, Wittenberg University in 1964 and received her Master's Degree from the University of Dayton in 1978. Jan retired from Springfield City Schools in 1995. She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Pearson and brother-in-law,



Ronald Fitzwater. Survivors include her loving husband and best friend of 50 years, James M. Ervin; one sister, Jane



Fitzwater; a sister-in-law, Sue Pearson and lots of loving friends. Jan was a life long member of First Lutheran Church and memorial contributions can be made to the church, 30 S. Wittenberg Ave. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 3-5 pm in the



LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Jan's life will begin at 5 pm in the funeral home with Pastor Gil



Santiago officiating. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



