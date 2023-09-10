ERNST, Rosalyn Ann



Rosalyn A. Ernst, 88 years young, of Dayton Ohio went to be with the Lord and join her husband, Nicholas Ernst, on September 4th, 2023. She is survived by her son, Timothy Ernst (Lana), daughters Peggy Senne (Larry), and Jennifer Dellaposta, as well as 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Rosalyn was a homemaker who excelled at the role of wife, mother, and grandmother; and she loved summers at her cottage at Lake Loramie, winter time in Cocoa Beach, and family time. The viewing and mass will be at Immaculate Conception Church in Dayton on Monday Sept 11th with Viewing at 10am, Mass at 11am, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery. Any flowers can be sent to Immaculate Conception Church. Arrangements by Tobias Funeral Home-Belmont Chapel.



