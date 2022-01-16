ERMLICH, Richard L. "Dick"



Age 78 of Miamisburg, passed away January 11, 2022. He was born November 3, 1943, in



Dayton to the late Gustav "Leo" and Mary (Nelson) Ermlich. In addition to his



parents, Dick was preceded in death by four of his brothers.



He is survived by his wife, Sally (Forsch) Ermlich; children,



Tanya (Ermlich) Shell, Darcie (Ermlich) Ohlman, Michele (Requarth) Brooke and her



husband, Steve, and Jay Requarth and his wife, Marianne; 8 grandchildren; brother, David Ermlich; Gail Medders (mother of Tanya and Darcie); and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.



Dick proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1962-1966 which was carried out through his love of sailing. He worked and retired from NCR after 27 years of service. Following his retirement, Dick was involved with skilled carpentry work and built log homes in Preble County, OH. In the end, Dick never really retired.



A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Zion Lutheran Church, Alzheimer's Association, American Heart



Association or a charity of your choice, in Dick's memory.



