Erlewine, Robert Eugene "Bob"



Robert Eugene "Bob" Erlewine, 90, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2024. Funeral services will be held at 12 pm Friday in the Lawrenceville Community Church, 3880 Lawrenceville Dr. Visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of the services in the church. Burial will follow in Lawrenceville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lawrenceville Fire Association. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Full obituary may be viewed at www.jkzfh.com.



