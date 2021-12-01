ERLANGER, Steven Edward



Steven Edward Erlanger, age 64, of Fort Pierce, FL, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Born March 28, 1957, in Springfield, Ohio. He was the son of Fred E. and Robby Mae Erlanger.



He was preceded in death by his father in December 2010 and his son, Steven Austin Erlanger, in July 2011.



Steven is survived by his mother, his wife Kay Elaine Erlanger, and two sons Matthew Erlanger and Michael Whip.



A Gathering will be held 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home& Crematory, Vero Beach, FL.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to www.mollyshouse.org, where Steven had previously served on their board.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to www.mollyshouse.org, where Steven had previously served on their board.



