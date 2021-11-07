ERISMAN, Ora Lee



Ora Lee Erisman, 97, of Miamisburg, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021, in Sycamore Glen Nursing Home. She was born September 13, 1924, in Irvine, Kentucky, the daughter of James and Lora (Cox) Brinegar.



She is survived by her children, Donald Erisman, Rose Ann (James) Douglas and William Erisman; sister Elon (Doug)



Dillon; brother Jim (Barbara) Brinegar; four grandchildren Thomas Douglas, Timothy (Kimberly) Douglas, Anne (William) Kroger and Ellen (Dwayne) Dill; six great-grandchildren Kaitlyn and Elliot Douglas, Carson and Jenna Dill, Zachary and Patrick Kroger.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Leonard E. Erisman; siblings Hubert, Lucian, Lester, Pearl Metcalf,



Jewell Lainhart, Rose Taylor and Loraine Miracle.



Private services were held.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Alzheimer's Association. You may express condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

