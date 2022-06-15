ERBE, Donald F.



Age 96 of Springfield, passed away June 11, 2022, at the Ohio Masonic Home. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on August 31, 1925, the son of Clarence and Alice Erbe. Don served his country in the US Army during World War II. He was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He was a member of Anthony Lodge #455 F & AM and the K of P. Don in his spare time enjoyed listening to Big Band music. Don retired from WPAFB in the Photography Department. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Martha J. Erbe, and sister and brother-in-law Marjorie (Stan) Robinson and



son-in-law Charles H. Gray, Jr. Survivors include his daughter Jean "Ann" Gray of Jamestown, TN. Services to honor Don will be Thursday at 1:30PM in RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR



MEMORIAL HOME with Masonic services. Visitation will begin at 12:30PM. Burial to follow in Fletcher Chapel Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



