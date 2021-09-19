ENGMAN, Richard Nelson "Dick" (Lieutenant Colonel, USAF, Retired)



Age 81, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away September 7, 2021. Born April 11, 1940, in Galesburg, Illinois, the son of Herbert and Geraldine Engman. Richard is survived by his wife of 57 years Karen (Swanson) Engman; daughter Lynette (Kurt) Kramer of Castle Pines, Colorado; daughter Alicia (Ryan) Tebbenkamp of Overland Park, Kansas; daughter Stacy (Eric) Martin of Powell, Ohio; brother Raymond (Lynne) of Tucson, Arizona; and sister Marilyn (Ed) Klapp of Knoxville, Illinois. He was blessed with 8 grandchildren whom he truly loved and was extremely proud of. Richard was preceded in death by his father Herbert and mother Geraldine Engman of Galesburg, Illinois, and his brother Rodney (Gilta) of Manassas, Virginia. Richard was a 1958 graduate of Galesburg High School. He graduated from the University of Iowa in 1964, Webster University in 1976, and the Air Force Command and Staff College in 1981. Colonel Engman proudly served his country for 21 years in the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Chanute AFB, Hill AFB, Tan Son Nhut AFB Vietnam, CCK Taiwan, Hill AFB, Scott AFB and finally Wright Patterson Air Force Base. His duties included aircraft maintenance, aircraft manufacturing, and aircraft systems repair technologies. Richard spent several years as the jet engine manufacturing manager at the GE plant in Cincinnati, OH, and at McDonald-Douglas Corp for Training in Industry in St. Louis, MO. After his retirement from the USAF in 1986, he was a Senior Program Manager for Universal Technology Corporation of Beavercreek, Ohio, for 21 years. In this capacity, he provided technical and program support to the Air Force Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright Patterson AFB and Air Logistic Centers. Richard was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, the Engineers Club of Dayton, Air Force Materials and Manufacturing Alumni Association and the Lincoln Society. He forgave his daughters for all being Buckeyes and was known to cheer for OSU as long as they were not playing his beloved Iowa Hawkeyes. Over the years, Richard loved European cruising, hosting annual family vacations around the United States, gardening (he planted hundreds of daffodils), playing tennis, taking daily walks, playing with his grandchildren and "his" Yorkies, attending Dayton Live Broadway series, watching Big 10 football and hiking in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park. He enjoyed the music of Michael Jackson, Rod Stewart, Enya, and Andrew Lloyd Wright (Phantom of the Opera). Richard survived a major heart attack in 1988 and had a LVAD "heart pump" installed in 2017 after experiencing severe heart failure. Further procedures, health challenges and heart surgery were met with a positive attitude and sincere appreciation for each and every day. Throughout his life, he displayed inspiring acts of generosity towards those he loved and strangers. Our Superman will be greatly missed and forever remembered in our hearts. Memorial services will be held at a later date in both Beavercreek, Ohio, and Galesburg, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made in Richard's memory to the organization of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home. Condolences may be left for the Engman family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.

