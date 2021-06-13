ENGLAND, Mallie Jane



Mallie Jane England, 71, of Dayton, passed away June 5, 2021, at her home with her loving family by her side. Mallie was born in Manchester, Kentucky, on January 10, 1950, to the late John and Helen Spurlock. Mallie retired as a manager from Salvation Army where she gained life-long friendships. In her free time, she loved thrifting and gardening. She



adored her grandchildren and her great-grandson more than words can ever express. Along with her parents, she is



preceded in death by siblings, Eugene Spurlock, Sue Hardin, Cecil Spurlock, Tommy Spurlock and Margaret Tatum. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, John England, Sr.; loving daughter, Sandy (Todd) Boshears, beloved son, John England, Jr., grandchildren, Kirsten (Brad) Perry and Kyle Rowlison; great-grandson, Easton Perry; siblings, Linda Martin, Thelma Spurlock, Michael (Cathy) Spurlock, Rena Gail Spurlock; special friends, Alene Loudermilk and Willa Bailey; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Private Services were held for Mallie at Newcomer North Chapel. Mallie's family would like to thank the staff of Ohio's Hospice for their amazing care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420 in her memory.

