ENGELHARDT, Dorothy Levitt



Passed away Dec. 18 at age 93. She is survived by her loving children, Debbie and Simon Igielnik, Lynn Engelhardt and Beth and Louis Guttman; her beloved grandchildren, Ben and his wife Jessica, Ruth and her husband Ben, Jon, Julien and her husband Adam, Aaron, Ellyn and Isaac; and great-grandchildren, Aliza, Shuli, Sarah, Yael and Nani; and her loving sister, Ann Brenner. Also beloved nieces and nephews - some she wasn't even related to.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Simon; her parents, Recha and Boris Levitt; and her two brothers she adored, Albert and Ted Levitt.



Funeral services will be private. They will be livestreamed from Beth Abraham Synagogue in Dayton, Thursday, January 20. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a gift in our



Bubbie's memory to Beth Abraham Synagogue, Hospice of Dayton or any charity that promotes kindness and justice.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.

