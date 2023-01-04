ENGELBRECHT,



Rodney Allen



Age 71 of Springfield, passed away on December 30, 2022, at Oakwood Village while surrounded by his loving family. He was born the son of Ruben and Theodora (Nullmeyer) Engelbrecht on August 9, 1951, in St. Louis, Missouri, and spent his childhood in Bay, Missouri. He is preceded in death by his parents. Rodney is survived by his beloved wife Joan (Sagers) Engelbrecht of 39 years; daughter Amy Engelbrecht of Delaware; sisters Sandra Wills and Nancy Breisacher. Rodney was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. Rodney earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri, and was a proud Mizzou Tiger. He later attended the University of Iowa where he earned his master's degree. Upon finishing his college education, he moved to Kansas and worked for the Cessna Aircraft Company and earned his pilot's license. Eventually he would find a better job and move to Springfield, Ohio, where he worked as a Mechanical Engineer for the Cascade Corporation, and later at Buckeye Steel in Columbus. Rodney was a faithful member of High Street United Methodist church and served on several committees over the years. He enjoyed playing golf and taking family vacations to Daytona Beach. Rodney was a kind man and was proud to be a frequent blood donor. Friends may call on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 12PM-1PM at the RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio, where a funeral service will be held in his honor at 1PM with Pastor Cynthia Atwater officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to either High Street United Methodist Church or the Clark County Animal Welfare League. Expressions of sympathy may be left at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



