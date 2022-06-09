EMRICK, Nicholas Ray



Age 66, of Washington Twp., formerly of Farmersville, Ohio, passed away May 31, 2022.



Preceded in death by his



parents William E. Emrick and Ila Jo Emrick (Moss). Survived by sisters Janie Kesling (Rob), Linda Sexton (Jim) and Dee Chesney (Michael); beloved



nieces and nephews Darren Kesling, Cassie Sexton (Justin), Kelly Sexton (Jeremy), Chelsie Sexton (Dave), Jason Holt (Jayme), Devin Holt, Lindsay Holt and Jordan Chesney; great-nieces and nephews Rose, Cora, Hailey, Izra, Karlie, Brayden, Emma, Kylie, Benjamin, Jayden and Jackson, Chris Flynn (Haily) and children; his Little Brother-Zion; numerous other family, friends, classmates,



coworkers and caregivers.



He was a life time learner and a graduate of Valley View High School in 1973 where he received high honors. He went on to earn a BS in Mechanical Engineering at General Motors Institute, a Juris Doctor and Masters in Business Administration at The Ohio State University and then in recent years a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science in Nursing at Wright State University. He had a long and enjoyable career where he built and maintained many wonderful friendships while working at General Motors-Manufacturing Engineer, Touché Ross-Consultant, Rogers, Eilers and Howell-Patent



Attorney, LexisNexis-Chief Operating Officer, Joslin Diabetes Center, KHN-Nurse Practitioner and Kettering Health Network-ICU nurse, Diabetes Educator. He was a member of the Dayton Bar Association, Big Brother/Big Sisters of Dayton and a former board member of Diabetes Dayton.



Nick lived life to the fullest traveling the world, trying new adventures, continuously learning and enjoying every day. But what he loved the most was sharing experiences and building memories with his family and friends. Family life was at the top of his list; he arranged for many family vacations and



outings, was a caregiver for his mother and was quick to help each family member with anything they needed. He was



always a mentor and friend to all. He had a quick wit and loved to laugh. People were drawn to Nick and his kind heart.



A graveside family service will be held at Preble Memory Garden. Please join us for a Celebration of Life at Kettering Polen Farm on Sunday, June 26th, 1:30 to 5:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Southern Ohio ALS Chapter 2022 Walk: Team Nicky. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during his illness. Special thank you to his longtime friend Tom Fox, his college brothers from GMI, his coworker and friend Nancy Solada, the entire staff at Southview Infusion Center, Whitney of the ALS association and his caregivers Amanda and Pat.

