Emonin, Marilynn

Emonin (Guttman), Marilynn



Age 85 of Dayton, OH passed away July 10, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born to the late Maurice and Ann (Zaramba) Guttman, graduated from Julienne HS, and retired from the Mont. Co. Engineers Office. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Greg. She is survived by her sons, Bill, Steve, and Doug Emonin. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17, 2024 from 12-1pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. Dayton, and proceed to Calvary Cemetery at 1:00pm for a graveside service. Online condolences can be made at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



