Emmons, Rose

Emmons (Tipton), Rose Mary



Rose Mary (Tipton) Emmons, age 71 of Vandalia, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2024. Rose Mary enjoyed gambling and going to the casino. She was always the "Lucky One." Her biggest joy was spending time with her family. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Chris and Melissa Emmons, grandchildren: Rhiannon Emmons and Jordan Emmons, great granddaughter: Hazeleigh Emmons, stepson: Brandon Emmons, brothers: Larry and Melvin Tipton, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life: Thomas Everett Emmons, parents: William and Maryann (Chaney) Tipton and brother: William Tipton. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2023, at Poplar Hill Cemetery (1340 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia). The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



