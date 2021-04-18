EMMERT, Mary

EMMERT (LaFollette), Mary Lucille



Age 89, died peacefully with her family at her side, on



Friday, April 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her



parents, Earl and Ary LaFollette; and her brothers, Dr. Forrest LaFollette, Dr.



Robert LaFollette, Dr. Donald LaFollette and sister-in-law Ruth Hermann. Mary is



survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Reverend Herman A. Emmert; sons, Mark Allen (Emily) Emmert and Michael Robert (Charlotte) Emmert; grandchildren, Amy (Jamie) and Ashley (Matt); great-grandsons, Braden and Ethan and many nieces and nephews. Mary graduated from New Salisbury, Indiana High School and Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, where she majored in piano and minored in voice. A very caring and faithful wife, she shared ministry with her husband as he served United Methodist Churches in Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Columbus,



Toledo, Middletown and as District Superintendent of Dayton North District of the United Methodist Church. Mary was one who always loved classical and church music, who was always actively participating in directing and singing in church choirs, she never tired of having music as the central focus of her life. And yet, with all her activities, her life centered around her home and family, her love for Christ and the Church that she served so beautifully to the end. Funeral service will be



Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 2:00 pm at First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad St., Middletown with Reverend John Wagner officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1:00 - 2:00 pm at the church. Masks and social distancing will be required. Private entombment will be at



Arlington Memorial Gardens, Mt. Healthy for the family.



Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad St., Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

