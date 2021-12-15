springfield-news-sun logo
X

EMENAKER, Joan

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

EMENAKER, Joan M.

Age 92 of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away Sunday December 12, 2021, at Mercy Hospital of Fairfield. She was born in

Cincinnati, Ohio, on September 24, 1929, the daughter of

Joseph and Ann (Harbrecht) Hartung. On May 25, 1957, she married Larry E. Emenaker and he preceded her in death on January 20, 2018. Mrs. Emenaker was a Secretary for the Fairfield City School District, retiring after 30 years of service.

Survivors include four children, Dr. Charles E. (Becky) Emenaker, Holly J. (Ron) Eveleigh, Dr. Nancy J. Emenaker, and Greg J. (Lisa) Emenaker; seven grandchildren, Lauren and

Daniel Emenaker, Dr. Elisha Eveleigh, Jacob, Austin,

Andrew and Sarah Emenaker; a brother, Joseph Hartung.

Besides her husband she was also preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be from 9:30am-11:00am, Thursday, December 16, 2021, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. with Funeral services at 11:00am. Burial will be in Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer Association or the City Gospel Mission. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald

2646 Pleasant Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45015

https://www.zettlerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
KAPP, Betty
2
BACH, Robert
3
BOGGS, Dakota
4
TAYLOR, Clara
5
CRAIG, Karen
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top