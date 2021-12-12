EMBRY, Annie

EMBRY (Ogletree),



Annie "Leontyne"



ANNIE "LEONTYNE" (OGLETREE) EMBRY, 91, of Springfield, passed away in her home on Thursday evening,



December 2, 2021. She was born in Griffin, Georgia, on May 8, 1930, the daughter of E.J. and Annie Lee (Owens) Ogletree. Leontyne retired from WPAFB following 39 years of dedicated service. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Lester and



Paulette Embry Jr.; granddaughter, Neysa Embry and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, E.J. Ogletree; mother Annie Lee (Owens) Spears; husband, Lester Embry Sr.; and three brothers, William,



Edward and Alphonso Ogletree. A service in celebration of Leontyne's life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021, in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Dr. Ronald Carr and Dr. Frank Lewis presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memories and condolences may be shared at



