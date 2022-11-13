ELY-PORTER, Sharon L.



80, of Springfield, passed away at Springfield Regional Medical Center on Monday evening, November 7, 2022. She was born in Springfield on July 11, 1942, the daughter of the late Robert Owen and Erma (Harris) Blair. Sharon is survived by her husband of 26 years, James M. Porter; daughter, Kelly (Michael) Haerr of Kirklin, IN; sister, Connie Crew; brother, Robert O. (Jill) Blair; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four nephews. Sharon's funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 p.m. until the time of service. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



