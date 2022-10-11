ELSTON, Jeffrey L.



60, of Springfield, OH, departed this life on October 2, 2022. Services will be held Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Visitation will be at 6:00 pm and Service at 7:00 pm at Greater Grace Temple, 380 Leffel Lane, Springfield OH. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



