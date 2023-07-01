Elsass, Dawn Nicole



Heartbreakingly, we announce Dawn Nicole Elsass, born March 21, 1980, passed away suddenly on June 19, 2023.







Dawn lived her life her way, authentically and unabashedly and had a smile that lit up a room. She was genuine, fierce, loving and loyal. She adored her family, her pets and plants, the Steelers, and all things good.







She leaves behind her partner of almost 20 years, her two sons, siblings, nephews, niece, and more. She's preceded in death by her parents Bonnie and George Elsass, as well as several beloved pets.



Dawn, we love you and you will always be in our hearts.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com