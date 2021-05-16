<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">ELROD, Donald Edward<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Donald Edward Elrod passed away on May 11, 1921, at the age of 85. He was born on August 8, 1936, to Walter and Iva (West) Elrod. He retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Master Sergeant. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife <br/><br/>Virginia (Leisner) Elrod; his son Jeffrey Elrod; his sister Iva (Elrod) Voss, and his brother, Walter (Gene) Elrod. His living family members are his sisters, Linda (Mike) Walton and <br/><br/>Beverly Estes; a son, Butch Elrod; a granddaughter, Freja Elrod; and numerous nieces and nephews that he was very close to. <br/><br/>The family will receive friends 10 a.m. – until time of service (10:30 a.m.), Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014, with Pastor Kevin Jud officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton. Memorials may be offered to <br/><br/>Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hamilton. The family will accept condolences at www.avancefuneralhome.com.</font><br/>