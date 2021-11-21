ELLIS, Roosevelt

ELLIS, Sr., Roosevelt



ELLIS, Sr., Mr. Roosevelt was born in Louin, MS. April 3, 1931, to John Ellis, Jr and Viola McGee and died Nov. 14, 2021. He was a hard worker practicing brick masonry for roughly 75 years. He is preceded in death by wife Ann and sons Roosevelt Jr. and Uron Ellis.



Funeral service will be held in Bay Springs, Mississippi.



