Ellis, Marie A.



Marie A. Ellis, age 96, passed away on November 6,2024, in Dayton, Ohio. Born on January 31, 1928, Marie was widely recognized for her loyalty, patriotism, and caring devotion both to her family and her community. She loved gardening and spent many hours outdoors tending her landscaping and garden. Her vibrant personality and bubbly nature ensured the people who crossed her path were never strangers, just friends she had not yet met. She was full of life and created a jovial atmosphere everywhere she went. She loved bargain hunting and collecting personal treasures, surrounding herself with all the pretty things she could find. Marie was a person of strong convictions, always on top of current events, and enjoyed a good debate where she could share her opinions and possibly win you over to her way of thinking. Marie is survived by her sons, Francis R. Ellis, Jr. (and friend, Marilyn) of Minneapolis, MN and Forrest R. Ellis of Centerville, OH; five of her six grandchildren (including Moniqua Robinson who provided loving daily support and extraordinary care), 5 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jessica L. Chattams; grandson, David A. Bell II; her husband, Francis R. Ellis, Sr.; and her parents, Samuel E. Fauber and Madge L. Landess. A true patriot, Marie was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary (#598) and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary (#9257). She had a strong commitment to being an asset to her community which was matched by her passion for dance, as she was an avid participant in square and round dancing with memberships in Kitty Hawk Squares, Gem City Squares, and Tuesday Plus Dance Clubs. Services to honor Marie's life will be held at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, located at 507 W. Jefferson Street, New Carlisle, Ohio, 45344 Visitation Monday, November 11, 2024 5PM -7PM Funeral Tuesday, November 12, 2024 10AM with Pastor Sean Savage officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 East Lytle-Five Points Rd, Centerville, OH, 45458. Marie left her family with a spiritual testimony that she was ready to go walking hand-in-hand with Jesus. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.trostelchapman.com





