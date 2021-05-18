springfield-news-sun logo
ELLIS, Marian

89, of Bennington, IN, passed away May 12th. She was born in Berea, Kentucky, and lived in Hamilton from an early age. She graduated from Hanover High School in 1950, where she met and later married her high school sweetheart, Donald Ellis. They attended Miami University together in Oxford where she studied to be a teacher. They made their home in Hamilton with their four children, Donnie, Gary, Marcy, and Cheryl. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald; sons Donald Jr. and Gary; her parents, and also son-in-law Robert Munoz.

Survivors include, daughters Marcy (Roger) Hahn of Houston, Texas, and Cheryl Munoz of Valencia, California. Funeral

services will be held on Wednesday, May 19th, at 6 pm at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles, IN, with

visitation beginning at 4 pm. Graveside services will be held at 11am Thursday at the Rose Hill Burial Ground in Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to David Goodwin Landscaping at 812-557-6300 for a memorial tree to be planted at Marian's farm. Online condolences available at


skfuneralhome.com


