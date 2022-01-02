ELLIOTT, Susan H. "Elli"



Age 73, formerly of Harrison Twp. and Clayton, of Beavercreek, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 27th, 2021, after a brief illness. Elli was a graduate of The Ohio State University and taught at Dayton Christian as well as Montgomery County CTC. Preceded in death by her parents Charles and Esta Hubbard and a granddaughter Aidan Paige Johnson. Survived by her husband of 51 years William B. "Bill" Elliott, 3 daughters Megan (Chris) Johnson of Miamisburg, Jody (Steve) Webster of Ft. Wayne, IN, and Kinsey (Jon)



Faulkner of Beavercreek, 7 grandchildren Cameron, Ethan, Brendan, Hannah, William, Christian and Jackson, survived by a sister Judy (Frank) Bozick, 2 nieces Kelly Fink, Adrianne Overmyer, and extended family and several other dear friends. The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 5th, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. Interment Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to JDRF, www2.jdrf.org/goto/jackfaulkner Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

