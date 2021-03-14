ELLIOTT, Madonna "Donna"



Age 67, of Centerville, OH, passed away unexpectedly on



February 17, 2021. She was born on November 12, 1953,



in Dayton, to the late, Robert and Rozella (Palmer) Coyle.



Also preceding her in death is her brother Daniel Coyle,



and husband Larry Elliott. Donna is survived by her sisters,



Veronica Caron, Regina Baldwin (Andy), Kathleen Weidner (Nick). Brothers, James Coyle, Robert Coyle (Cathy), Timothy Coyle (Vern), Thomas Coyle (Jo), multiple nieces and nephews, other extended family and friends. In her early years she worked at Kuhns printing, then Brown and Kroger printing companies. Due to the current pandemic with COVID-19, services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the American Heart Association.

