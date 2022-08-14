springfield-news-sun logo
ELLIOTT, Jessica

ELLIOTT (Spencer), Jessica Lynn

Passed away August 6, 2022, at age 35 at Hospice of Dayton after a brief illness. Born in Dayton, Ohio, on May 5, 1987. She is survived by her loving son Jeffery Elliott, sister Jennifer Spencer, niece Lillian, grandmother Maxine Spencer all of Dayton, OH, and father Calvin Spencer of Rising Sun, IN. Also left behind is Greg Lewis and his children Cheyenne and Robert. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather Gilbert Spencer, and maternal grandparents Betty Sue Adkins (Bowling) and Vinson Adkins. Visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420, Tuesday, August 16 from 4 to 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jessica's name to the American Cancer Society. Condolences for the family can be made at


