Ellingson, Robert A.



Ellingson, Robert A. "Bob", age 93 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 25, 2023, at Kettering Health Network  Main Campus surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 14, 1930, in Broken Bow, NE, the son of the late Nordal & Ruby (Geiser) Ellingson. Mr. Ellingson honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a retired Manager for Macy's with 28 years of service. Bob was a member of the Antioch Shriners, Dayton and Millennium Masonic Lodge #779, F & AM, Dayton, OH. Preceded in death by his wife of 72 years Betty (Piper) Ellingson on Jan. 11, 2023, his infant daughter Kathy Ann Ellingson on Sept. 22, 1958, his brother Donald Ellingson, June 19, 2023, his sister Margie Ellingson, Oct. 24, 2023, and by his best friend Vern Haney in 2023. He is survived by his loving children Kenneth Ellingson and wife Tammi, Robert Ellingson, II and wife Dawn, Cheryl James and husband Ron, and Sandra Allen and husband Dave, his brother Richard Ellingson and wife Ginna, 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 29, 2023, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Rev. Dr. Joel Getts officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens with Military Honors conducted by the Combined Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. (1 hour prior to service) on Friday at the funeral home. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner's Childrens Hospital, 1 Childrens Plaza 2-W, Dayton, Ohio 45404.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com