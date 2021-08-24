ELLINGER, William



Hamilton "Bill"



Age 76, died Thursday, August 19, 2021, in Flat Rock, NC. Bill retired to Ft. Myers, FL, after a lifelong career at General



Electric. He was preceded by his parents, Albert and Marie Grooms Ellinger; his son,



Jonathan Ellinger; and his brother, Jack Kinderdine. Survivors include his wife of 51 years Judy; his son Jefferson Ellinger (Amanda Brookins), daughters Lori (Karl) Stocker and Melissa (Luke) Sweeterman; his sister, Susan Kinderdine; brothers David (Jan) Ellinger and Robert (Sheryl) Ellinger; three grandchildren William Stocker, Julia Sweeterman and



Eleanor Stocker. Bill will be remembered by loved ones and friends for his loyalty, compassion and a sense of humor that would resonate with everyone that knew him. Bill had a hugely generous heart and a brilliantly wise and curious mind. He was happiest spending time with family, immediate and extended, sharing stories of adventures grand and mischievous. Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Fairhaven Church, with the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Jim Futrell officiating. Interment will follow the services at



David's Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Fairhaven Church, 637 E. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH. Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Jonathan William Ellinger



Memorial Scholarship Fund at give.osu.edu (fund No. 641895).

