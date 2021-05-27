ELLERBROCK, Judy T.



Age 74 of Dayton, passed away May 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Catherine and Joseph Ellerbrock, and her sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Rollie Hawkey.



Judy is survived by her many cousins, her godson Greggory Miller and dear friends, Rosie Miller, Elaine Luthman, Nancy Cochran and Elena Krumholtz. Judy began her teaching career in April 1969, at St. Charles Borromeo School in Kettering and served as a teacher, well remembered by her students, and later as principal from 1996 to 2006. She continued to serve the school community until her retirement in 2011 after 42 years at the school. A Memorial Mass will celebrate her life on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 10:00 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church. Private services will be held at the convenience of her family at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Charles Education Endowment Fund.



