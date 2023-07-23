Eller, Barbara Irene



Barbara Irene Eller, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in her home with her husband of 70 1/2 years, Ray S. Eller, and daughter, Sherry Stanton, by her side. Born in Rogersville, TN, and preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Ruth Davis, and son, Ray Samuel Sidney Eller, Jr., she is survived by husband, Ray S. Eller; daughter, Sherry (Christopher) Stanton; grandson, Kenneth Chance Humphrey; and three step grandchildren, Joshua (Caitlin) Stanton, Amber (Matt) Huffman, Jeremy (Kelsey) Wallace; and ten step great grandchildren. Barbara was employed by Borden's Metal Company in Carlisle, Aeronca, Inc., a space defense company in Middletown, and TCI Cablevision where she retired following 20 years of service as office manager. A member of Working Women's Association of Middletown and a member of First Baptist Church of Franklin, where at times she served as a Sunday School Teacher with the youth ministry and as chairman of the Music Committee, scheduling visiting gospel groups as well as singing in the church choir. The Eller Family was the center of the Thankful Joy Singers, a small gospel group that traveled across several states singing at many churches, festivals, and song fests. Visitation will be Monday July 24, 2023, from 5-7pm at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E 2nd St Franklin, OH followed by the Funeral Service with Dr. Clyde McCammack officiating. Burial will be in the Choptack Cemetery in Rogersville, TN, on Wednesday at 1pm.



