ELKINS, Robert "Bob"



Bob was born in Winchester, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anna Hampton; step-dad, Elwood Hampton; brother, Mike Hampton. Survivors include wife, Charlotte of 51 years; daughter, Tammy (Kevin) Reed; son, Jason Elkins; grandchildren, Jordan and Colby (Jordan) Guehring; in December great-grandchild, Kaylee; brother, Bill Hampton; many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Bob graduated from Stivers High School in 1964, and Wright State University with a B.S. degree. He was a tool-maker for Delphi for 36 years. His hobbies were reading, doing sudoku puzzles, and learning to do anything he set his mind to. The family would like to thank Affinity Hospice, they were truly a gift. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Affinity Hospice, 7681 Tylers Place Blvd, West Chester, OH 45069.

