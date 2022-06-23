ELKING, Virgine

ELKING,



Sister Virgine, CPPS



Elking, Sister Mary Virgine, 92, died peacefully on June 21 at Maria Joseph Center in Dayton. She was born to Fred and Rosa (Schmalstig) Elking in April 1930 in Dayton, Ohio, and



entered the Sisters of the



Precious Blood, Dayton, Ohio, in 1948. For 74 years she faithfully served God and His people. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Salem Heights chapel, 4960 Salem



Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with burial following in Salem Heights Memorial Garden.



Visitation begins in chapel at 9:00 a.m. followed by Sharing of Memories at 10:00 a.m. To attend services one must be vaccinated or wear a mask.



Sister Virgine attended Holy Trinity Grade School and Julienne High School in Dayton. During high school, she was a member of the Knights of St. John Ladies Auxiliary and Drill Team #79. She also helped organize the Dominicanettes in Dayton. Sister received degrees from the University of Dayton, Xavier



University and Boston College. She spent 32 years in Catholic education and administration. After completing her clinical pastoral education at Kettering Medical Center in 1990, she ministered as the Catholic chaplain at Miami Valley Hospital. She was involved in parish work especially RCIA at Ascension Church in Kettering and Precious Blood Parish in Trotwood. She spent her retirement years volunteering, writing, tutoring, and lecturing.



Sister Virgine joins her parents, five siblings and their spouses, Esther and Bob Lutz, Ralph and Helen Elking, Agnes and



Martin Wehner, Wilfred and Hazel Elking and Sister Paulette Elking MMS in heaven. She is survived by her Precious Blood Community of Sisters and four generations of nieces and nephews. She is loved and will be missed. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at



www.bakerhazelsnider.com