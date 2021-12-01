ELIASON, Helen L.



Age 81 of Hamilton, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021. She was born November 21, 1940, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Percy and Ruth (Shull) Eliason. She



attended Hamilton City Schools and retired from L-3



Ordnance Systems after 42 years of service. Helen is survived by her sisters Elizabeth (Joel) Garrett, Mary (Johnny Hall) Caudill-Hall, Margaret (the late Albert) Terry, and Jessie (the late Warren) Hughes. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and was also preceded in death by two sisters Sally (John) Estridge and Edie (the late Ronnie Wilson) Eliason.



Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Friday, December 3, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, with Eric Wilson, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.



