Elder, Everett

Everett "Butch" Elder III, born on May 12, 1964, in Dayton, Ohio, was the son of Everett E Elder and Wanda J Elder. Surrounded by the love of his family, Butch transitioned to eternal peace on November 19, 2023 leaving behind a legacy of warmth, laughter, and cherished moments. A dedicated family man, Butch not only found joy in the company of his loved ones but also made significant contributions to his community as a business owner. He was the proud proprietor of The Shroyer Inn and The Brewski Barrel, establishments that reflected his commitment to providing welcoming spaces for friends and neighbors. Butch was a man of diverse interests, reflecting the richness of his life. He shared many unforgettable moments fishing with his brothers, creating lasting bonds over shared laughter and the thrill of the catch. His love of cars was evident in his passion for all things automotive, and he took delight in exploring the open road. A sports enthusiast, Butch followed the Reds, cheering for them with unwavering loyalty. His allegiance also extended to the Ohio State University Buckeyes, where he found camaraderie in the excitement of college sports. Additionally, Butch had a deep-rooted love for the New England Patriots, displaying a dedicated loyalty to his favorite football team. In addition to his varied interests, Butch also took pride in the meticulous care of his home, particularly his lawn. His well-tended lawn was a testament to his attention to detail and the pride he took in creating a beautiful and inviting space for his family and friends. Butch is preceded in death by his beloved parents, Everett and Wanda , his grandparents, Everett and Irene Elder, Harry and Pauline Raypole and father-in-law, Richard Wedlake. Butch is survived by his beloved wife of 26 years, Shelby Elder (nee Wedlake); son, Brian Cook; granddaughter, Kaelyn Cook; siblings, Kimberly "Sis" (Tom) Elmore, Glenn (Amber) Elder, Douglas (Lori) Elder; mother-in-law, Sarah Wedlake; sisters-in-law, Sherri (Dale) Wedlake; Shawna (Jason) Dunwiddie; brother-in-law, Richard (Lauren) Wedlake; his Rottweilers and favorite companions, Atlas, Demon, and Halo; and a host of other family members and friends. The family expresses heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support, love, and loyalty of customers, employees, and friends throughout the years. During this difficult time, your thoughts and prayers provide strength and solace to the grieving family. In loving memory of Butch, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Road, Dayton, Ohio 45417. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Centerville, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459. Funeral Ceremony will be Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 am at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Centerville, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



