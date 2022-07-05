springfield-news-sun logo
ELAM, William

ELAM, William R.

Age 81 of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at his residence. He was born on July 2, 1941, in Blue Diamond, Kentucky, the son of the late Garland and Gertrude (Stacy) Elam. On May 29, 1964, he married the love of his life, Jean Marlene (Brown) Elam and she preceded him in death on November 27, 2005. William had retired from Magnode Corporation after 38 years. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and an avid bowler. William is survived by his three children, Karen Evans, Jewell (Michael) Billings and Scott (Sarah) Elam; grandchildren, Marlene Shirrel, Edward Jeffery and Olivia Elam; great grandchildren, Evan, Edward, Grayson and Nevaeh; brother, Hubert (Dixie) Elam and his half-sister, Peggy Wooten; nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 12pm to 1pm at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Funeral ceremony will follow at 1pm. Interment will take place at Crown Hill Memorial Park. Contributions may be made in his name to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be left for the family at


www.Webb-Noonan.com


Funeral Home Information

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

240 Ross Ave

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/webb-noonan-kidd-funeral-home/6936?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

