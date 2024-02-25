Elam, Garry Wayne



77, a proud Dayton resident, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2024. Funeral arrangements are being made at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, where family and friends may gather on Monday, February 26, between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm to pay their last respects. The funeral service will commence at 1:00 pm at the funeral home, followed by his internment at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.



