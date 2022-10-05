EISELE, Robert Leland (Bob, Bobby & Ike



Age 88, of Miamisburg, Ohio, died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was born on July 25, 1934, in Butler County, Ohio, to the late, Grover E. and Florence A (Speidel) Eisele. Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Hazel E. Eisele, his son Robert M. Eisele, sisters "Ellie", "Mickey" and brother Grover (Marty), mother-in-law Leona Childers and father-in-law Tyus "Cecil" Grammer (Barbara), sister-in-law Cynthia L. Grammer, brother-in-law Michael R. Sweeten "Bubby" and son-in-law Dale A. Bond and his late DDN co-workers, Marianne and Roy Boggs, Joye Gutheil, Mary and Dean Goodwin, Diane Brown and many more. He is survived by his children: Theresa L. (Bruce H.) Hand, Sandra R. (Rick) Eisele, Rebecca J. (Dale) Bond, sister-in-law Desiree (Micheal) Sweeten, grandchildren: Jeremy S. Killian, Jesemy S. Eisele, Jezdan S. Eisele, Bianca D. Hand, Tara A. Eisele, Dana L. Eisele, Cori M. Eisele, Jamie N. Bond and Kaz L.D Bond; great-grandchildren: Michael A. Killian, Marissa A. (Ryan) Oprisiu, Talayna E. Eisele, Aliyah G. Wilhelm, Kayann L. Wilhelm, Cayden R. Pennington, Lilian B. Eisele, Kenzie L. Eisele, Ja'kye M. Hoard; niece, Noran S. Sweeten; nephews, Michael P. Sweeten, Jubal A. Sweeten; And many more in-laws and nieces and nephews. Robert was a wonderful provider, even working 3 jobs to meet his family's needs and taking his family on wonderful yearly vacations. He worked hard and instilled that in his kids. Bob worked various factory jobs in the Dayton, Ohio, area until he took a job as a pressman and journeyman at the DDN where he was active in running his union. He also assisted his wife with all her political affirmations and community service. He was also a giver and a helper. He gifted all his children and their children cars. He enjoyed vintage and muscle cars, antiquing, watching football, reading the newspaper daily, staying on top of politics and he enjoyed trips to Washington, DC, and traveling with Hessie. He also enjoyed cruising. He was an animal lover which meant he would come home to new animals, Dogs and cats, with the latter being favored, but he would let us keep them. Other than the following mentioned his favorite hobby was family. He went to a Kenny Roger's concert and people kept coming up to him wanting his picture and autograph. He wouldn't say a word, he would just smile. (Taking it all in) He also took us to see Elvis Presley. The family would like to give a special shout and Thank You, to his grandson, Jeremy who promised that he would care for him in his home 24/7 until it was his time to move on. Jeremy improved his pawpaw's quality of life for 3.5 yrs. Friends and family may visit from 10am – 11:30am on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11:30am Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Paul Heine officiating. Interment following at Heritage Hills Cemetery, Springboro. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the https//www.SICSA.org in memory of Robert. Personal condolences may be left for his family by visiting



