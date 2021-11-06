EIKENBERRY, Dale L.



Age 59 of Lewisburg, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. He had been working as an account manager for



LA-LYN Farms. Dale was a member of the Pleasant View Old



German Baptist Brethren Church, New Conference and



enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 25 years: Wanda (Hege) Eikenberry, sons: Clay



Eikenberry and Lane Eikenberry, father and mother: Max and Helen (Oyler) Eikenberry of IN, sisters and brother-in-law:



Linda and Duane Wolf of IN, Leah Eikenberry of IN, father-in-law and step mother-in-law: Marlin and Marlene Hege of PA, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Charity and Brian Mohler of NY, Wilma and Wayne Brown of West Manchester, Miriam and Tom Martin of PA, Joyce Brumbaugh of Greenville, Blaine Brumbaugh of Greenville, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: David and Emma Lou Hege of VA, Jonathan and Joanna Hege of KS, Ben and Kara Hege of PA, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law: Martha Hege and brother-in-law: Ethan Hege. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021, at the Pleasant View Old German Baptist Brethren Church (2354 Kimmel Road, Eldorado, Ohio). Interment will follow the service at Pleasant View Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com