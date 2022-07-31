EID, Leroy Victor



Born December 22, 1932, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and passed away on July 28, 2022, with his wife Maureen at his side. He leaves his wife off 51 years, Maureen, his brother Donald and the entire Murphy clan to remember his infectious spirit.



Leroy received his Master and PhD in History at St. John's University, New York. His professional career was spent at the University of Dayton beginning in 1961. His love for his students and teaching continued until his retirement in 2002. He continued to share his knowledge with the University of Dayton Osher Lifelong Learning Institute mature adults for the next 5 years. He will be fondly remembered for his love of learning, travel (especially often to Ireland), reading, research, and if you knew Leroy discussing all of these things. Special thanks to Mansi Amin, Leroy's personal physician who showed exceptional compassion during his illness. A memorial service will be held at Tobias Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022, with visitation from 4:00-5:00 pm and service following. His funeral and interment will be held in Ireland. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton Foundation Hope Fund. On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

