EICK, Sandra

75, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. She was born to the late Edward and Jeanne Kleismit on Sept. 2, 1947, in Dayton, OH. Sandi was a 1965 graduate of Vandalia Butler High School and longtime member of AMVETS #99 in Vandalia.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William E. Eick, son, Edward L. Eick, and her brother, Dennis R. Brown, Sr.



Survived by her son, Steve Eick (Deborah); grandchildren, Leah, Shaun and Gage Eick; 7 great-grandchildren; special companion, Odie; sister-in-law, Gail Hamilton; brothers-in-law, Henry Eick (Joyce) and Ronald Eick (Patty); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Private services will be held at the convenience of her family. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.



