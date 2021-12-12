EGLESTON, William "Bill"



Age 61, of Franklin, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 4, 1960, in Middletown, OH, to Charles and Gerema (Deaton) Egleston. He was a devoted husband, amazing father, loving grandfather, and cherished brother. William is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Ruth (Wells) Egleston; daughter, Dreama (Timothy Hamilton) Miller; granddaughter, Destiny Mitchell; siblings, Linda (Gary) Hopkins, Sandy Mullins, Charlotte Markland, Tim (Tracy) Egleston; best friends, Bob Gillem and Scott Phillips; beloved dogs, Brandi and Dusty, and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. He is preceded in death by his



parents; sisters, Becky Fordyce, Karen Sue Egleston, Diana



Patterson; brother, Charles "Buster" Egleston; nieces, Adrianne Miller and Bailey Egleston. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave.,



Middletown, OH 45005. A Funeral Service will be held



Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Funeral Home. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at



